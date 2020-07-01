Share:

ISLAMABAD - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over Agha Iftikhar-u-Din Mirza to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a seven-day physical remand to investigate the charges of giving threats to Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the institution of judiciary.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan also ordered the agency that a report of the medical check-up of the accused should be furnished with the court.

Following the arrest of Mirza — the main alleged character of the video about threats to the judiciary that had gone viral on social media, FIA produced him before the ATC seeking his physical remand.

FIA told the court that it had to get information from the accused about his co-accused and some equipment had also to be recovered from him. It further informed that the accused owned a web channel as well.

On June 26, a two-member bench of the Supreme Court including Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan had taken up a suo motu case about the viral video on the social media that contained derogatory and scandalous language against the judge of Supreme Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the judiciary.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan representing the government had informed the court that formal proceedings had been started against the accused under charges of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 6 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997.

On June 24, the wife of Justice Isa had submitted an application with the Islamabad police informing that her family was facing life threats. She requested the police to register a case while saying that a person in a video had incited that her husband should be shot publicly.

Justice Isa had faced a presidential reference on misconduct but on June 20, a ten-member full court of the Supreme Court had quashed the same.