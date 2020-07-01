Share:

The government has released an amount of Rs 2,790.913 million for various power projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 35,156.212 million was allocated for various power sector projects in the fiscal year 2019-20.

A sum of Rs 809 million has been released for provision of electricity to Dhabeji (SEZ) Sindh, Rs 125 million for supply of power to Rashakai Economic Zone KPK, Rs 75 million for supply of power to Hattar Special Economic Zone KPK, Rs 180 million for construction of 132 KV Grid station in Kapoto Areas District Kalat, Rs 366.200 million for interconnection of isolated Makran/Gwadar Network at Basima via Nag G/Station from Panjgoor Grid Station, Rs 550 million for construction of 132 -KV Grid Station at Isplinji District Mastung and Rs 113 million for electrification of village Dera Bughti.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 275.227 million has been released for construction of 132 KV Grid Station at Deep Sea Port Gwadar and Rs 283.810 million for construction of 132 KV Grid Station at Dadar.