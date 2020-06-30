Share:

Islamabad-She is a runway model with sublime day to day style. But Hailey Bieber put her comfort and health first as she stepped out in Los Angeles, wearing an outfit with a message.

The model, 23, wore a grey ‘Wellness’ sweatshirt and disposable blue face mask as she left Beachwood Studios. Hailey teamed the look with an equally laid-back pair of sweatpants and white sneakers. Though she definitely looked laid-back, Hailey still managed to inject a few glamorous touches to her dressed-down look.