ISLAMABAD - The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Tuesday appointed Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi from Saudi Arabia as president as the previous president had resigned from the position.

A statement released by the university said that the Board of Trustees (BoT) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) in its 14th meeting approved the appointment of Dr.Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi as IIUI President.

The meeting was held on Tuesday at Aiwan e Sadr that was chaired by President of Pakistan, and IIUI Chancellor, Dr.Arif Alvi.

Professor Dr.Hathal has done PhD in work psychology and psychology of individual differences from University of Madrid, Spain. He has completed his post-doctorate from the USA. He is also a member of Saudi Arabian Association for Educational and Psychological Sciences. Dr.Hathal is also a member of Spanish Psychologists Association and also owns membership of International Conference for Training and Human Resource.

His practical experience includes Deanship of Institute Affairs Abroad at Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University, Riyadh, while he has also served as Head of Psychology Department in the same university.

He had been Chairman of the Graduate Studies Committee in the Department of Psychology at Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University, Riyadh. He has also served as a full time Advisor in the Ministry of Higher Education, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Programme for External Scholarships. Dr.Hathal worked asHead of the Quality Committee of the Department of Psychology. Dr.Hathal remained a training consultant in the human resource and member of the Curricula and Curriculum Committee.

On the occasion, IIUI Rector, Professor Dr.Masoom Yasinzai presented the “Rector’s Report.” The participants showed satisfaction and appreciated university achievements.

The board members who joined the meeting included numerous important officials of Pakistan and Muslim world including President of Pakistan,(recently appointed) Pro-Chancellor of IIUI, Professor Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al-Ameri, Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan, IIUI Rector Dr.Masooom Yasinzai, Secretary Finance, Secretary to President of Pakistan, Chairman HEC, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Chairman CDA, Acting IIUI President Dr.AqdasNaveed Malik, Vice President IIUI, Dr.NabiBuxJumani, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Director General ISESCO, Secretary General RabitaAlam Al Islami, President, Islamic Development Bank, Shaikh of Al-Azhar, Cairo, Secretary General, Rabita al alam al-Islami, Rector UmulQura University, Makkah, Rector Al-Azhar University, President, Islamic University, Madinah and President Islamic University, Gaza.

IIUI is the only university in Pakistan that has such a high level representation of officials hailing from Pakistan and Islamic world in its Board of Trustees. Due to global pandemic foreigner members of BoT participated in the meeting via video link.