LAHORE - Provincial Minister HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Shafqat Mahmood’s mother. In a condolence message, the Human Rights Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. In the meanwhile, Provincial minister EPD M Rizwan also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Shafqat Mahmood’s mother.

