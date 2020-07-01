Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday said that Indian actions are destabilising the security situation in the region.

While addressing the participants of 49th Naval Staff Course at the Naval War College in Lahore on Tuesday, he stressed the need of a comprehensive and joint strategy to deal with the complex security situation.

The CJCSC mainly focused on evolving global order and National Security Challenges peculiar to South Asia; highlighted the increasingly fluid regional environment shaped by a dynamic mix of great power competition and Indian hegemonic aspirations, said a Pakistan Navy press release issued here Tuesday. He said that warfare of 21st Century had evolved and morphed into Hybrid warfare and Grey Zone Conflicts which was a blend of subversion, terrorism, and irregular warfare.

The CJCSC also said that Pakistan Navy had a proud history of valour and sacrifices. As a vibrant force, Pakistan Navy had always come up to the expectations of the nation in defending maritime frontiers of the country, he added.

The talk was followed by a question and answer session. Earlier upon arrival, the chairman was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique. The CJCSC also laid wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf has said Pakistan is assuring the world that India is involved in subversive activities and state terrorism in Pakistan. While talking to a private news channel, he said India is involved in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

He said due to effective diplomacy of Pakistan, the international community is criticizing the Indian hegemonic designs.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said that India is perpetrating atrocities and bloodbath on oppressed Kashmiri people and it had also committed the state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 in August last year.