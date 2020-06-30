Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Tuesday released funds amounting to Rs 25 million to provide grants-in-aid to the affiliated National Sports Federations (NSFs) during the current fiscal year.

Talking to The Nation here on Tuesday, PSB Director Media M Azam Dar said: “The initiative to provide aid to the federations has been taken by Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and PSB President PSB, Dr Fehmida Mirza, to mitigate the sufferings of sportspersons. The federations lauded the IPC minister for her keen interest for disbursement of the amount.

“The PSB has advised the NSFs to spend this amount on the training and coaching of the sportspersons and refrain spending on the administrative matters such as office expenses and the payment of salaries. The audited statements of accounts of the concerned NSFs have been received,” he added.

The grants-in-aid were provided to Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Rs 2.00 million, Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) Rs 2.00 million, Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) Rs 1.50 million, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Rs 2.00 million, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Rs 1.00 million, National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Rs 2.00 million, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Rs 1.00 million, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Rs 1.50 million, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) Rs 1.00 million, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Rs 1.50 million, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) Rs 1.00 million, Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Rs 1.00 million, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Rs 1.50 million, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Rs 1.50 million, Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Rs 1.50 million and Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Rs 3.00 million, he added.

Azam further said that besides this, the PSB has also borne expenditure amounting to Rs 71 million on the participation of Pakistan contingent in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) held at Nepal in 2019. The PSB also distributed cash prizes to the tune of Rs 111.50 million among the medal winners of the SAG during under the approved Cash Award Policy.

It is worth mentioning that the sportspersons has appreciated the timely relief and support provided by the government. Moreover, Rs 5 million from the PSB Relief Fund were released to the 55 old sportspersons during the COVID-19 pandemic to support them financially at this critical juncture.