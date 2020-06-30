Share:

Islamabad-The government on Tuesday increased the price of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 46.76 to Rs 1347.07 for 11.8/kg cylinder for the month of July.

According to the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), LPG price has been increased by Rs3.96 per kg to Rs113.98 from earlier Rs110 per kg. The new prices would come into effect from July 1, 2020, it added.

It is worth to mention that for the month of June LPG price was decreased by Rs2 per kg to Rs110 from earlier Rs 112 per kg. However for the month of May the government had drastically increased the prices of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs256 to Rs1322.90 for 11.8/kg cylinder. LPG price was increased in May by Rs22 per kg to Rs112 from the April price of Rs90.42 per kg. According the Ogra’s notification, the producers price in July (including excise duty of Rs85 per MT)(Excluding Petroleum Levy) Propane 40 per cent and Butane 60 per cent is Rs 57757.33 per MT or Rs 681.54 per 11.8 Kg Cylinder, Marketing/Distribution Margin is Rs 35000 per MT or Rs 413 per 11.8 Kg cylinder. The Petroleum Levy of Rs4669 per MT or Rs55.09 per 11.8 Kg cylinder.

Prior to the imposition of general sales tax (GST), the consumer price would be Rs97426.33 per MT for July as compare to Rs94040.55 per tonne for June, while the price of 11.8 kg cylinder is Rs1149.63, said the notification. Additionally, a GST of 17 percent on Rs97426.48 per tonne would translate into Rs 16562,48 or Rs 185.44 per cylinder. The final consumer price per tonne would be 113,988.81 per tonne, or Rs1345.07 per cylinder.

In July 2019, the government notified LPG price at Rs1,330.92 per cylinder, August Rs1,350.03, September Rs1,327.76, October Rs1,475.63, November 1,495.86, December Rs1,513.69 and for January 2020, the price was Rs1,791.48 per cylinder, for February it was Rs 1680.21 per cylinder and for March it was Rs1530.17, Rs 1067.39 in April, May 1298.31 and June Rs 1298.31 for 11.8/kg cylinder.