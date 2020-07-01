Share:

ISLAMABAD - Marking history amid national pride, Major General Nigar Johar HI (M) was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in Pakistan Army on Tuesday.

She is the first female officer promoted as Lieutenant General, said a press statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The officer has been appointed as 1st female Surgeon General of Pak Army.

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lieutenant General Nigar Johar is currently serving as Commandant Military Hospital Rawalpindi. In the recent years, Pakistan has also increased its female representation in the United Nations peacekeeping missions. The country was the first to deploy female engagement teams. Currently, there are 30 Pakistani female officers serving in two such teams.

Speaker felicitate Nigar Johar on promotion

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday congratulated Major General Nigar Johar on her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and assuming the post of Surgeon General, being the First Lady attaining such rank and position.

In a message to Lt Gen Nigar Johar, the Speaker said that he was heartened to learn the news of her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General, said a press release.

He said that her promotion to Lieutenant General was a matter of pride not only for the women of District Swabi but also for women across the country.

He said that the her promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and the appointment of Pakistan Woman as Surgeon General was a reflection of the fact that Pakistani women were extremely talented and had demonstrated their skills and abilities in all walks of life. The speaker said the present government believed in gender equality and took various steps on priority to empower women and provide them equal opportunities in all fields. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant success to Lieutenant General Nigar Johar in her future endeavors.