Rawalpindi - A man was stabbed to death over old enmity in limits of Police Station (PS) Ganjmani, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The dead body was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital by Rescue 1122 for autopsy where he was identified as Babar Gulzar, he said.

According to him, a brawl occurred between Babar Gulzar, Muneeb and Tasir over some family matter. He said Muneeb and Tasir stabbed Babar to death while injured his brother Muhammad Ishtiaq. He added the killers managed to escape after committing crime.

A police team, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) PS Ganjmani Inspector IsrarSatti, and Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) officers rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences, recorded statements of eyewitnesses and shifted the dead body to hospital for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division RaiMazhar also taken notice of the murder and directed the SHO to arrest the killers. He said police have registered a murder case and began investigation. He said the killers would be arrested soon.