QUETTA - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and the Balochistan government to provide accommodation to government employees and citizens in Quetta and Gwadar, under the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

In this regard a ceremony was held at the Civil Secretariat, Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Wasim Hayat Bajwa and Secretary Urban Planning and Development Khaliq Nazarkiani signed the MoU.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) Abdullah Khan Noorzai, Law Secretary Dr Akbar Harifal and other officials of the Ministry of Housing were also present.

Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Wasim Hayat Bajwa said that the quota for Balochistan employees in the housing scheme was 60%, 15% quota for federal government officials and 25% quota for citizens.

Foreign investors were particularly interested in investing these projects; he said addding that the down payment of housing schemes was fixed only 10%, on special directive of Housing and Works Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Wasim Hayat said we would complete housing projects in Gwadar and Quetta within two to three years with the cooperation of the provincial government.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar thanked the officials of the federal government and the Ministry of Housing.

He said that the provincial government in collaboration with the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority would play a key role in expeditious completion of rehabilitation projects so that more people could be accommodated in the project in the light of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s guideline.