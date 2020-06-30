Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 37 year old actress, who has worked with the director on 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises and 2014’s Interstellar, revealed the tidbit in a new ‘Actors on Actors’ interview with her Les Miserables co-star Hugh Jackman. Jackman, 51, was talking about the two directors he’s worked with who don’t allow cell phones on set (Darren Aronofsky and Denis Villeneuve), when Hathaway mentioned it’s actually three, since Nolan doesn’t allow phones either, and he starred in his 2006 thriller The Prestige, before adding Nolan doesn’t allow chairs either. ‘Chris also doesn’t allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working,’ Hathaway said.