ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file appeal against acquittal of former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and others in Rental Power Project (RPP) Piran Gaib case after receipt of original decision of Accountability Court.

A statement issued by NAB spokesperson said that directions have been given to NAB Regional Bureau Rawalpindi in this regard.

Earlier, the accountability court acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and others accused in the Pir Ghaib Rental Power reference.

Judge Muhammad Bashir announced his verdict on applications of the former prime minister and others seeking acquittal in the case. The other acquitted included Shaukat Tareen, Ismail Qureshi, Shahid Rafi, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Muhammad Saleem Arif, Chaudhry Abdul Qadeer, and Iqbal Ali Shah.

The NAB had filed the Piraghaib Rental Power reference in 2014, accusing Raja Pervez Ashraf of misusing his powers in his capacity as the then water and power minister to gain financial benefits in the project.