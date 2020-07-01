Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the first consignment of ‘Made in Pakistan’ ventilators would be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday.

Speaking in the National Assembly (NA), he said Pakistan had started manufacturing personal protective equipments (PPEs) for the medical staff.

“Pakistan will be exporting $100 million worth of personal protective equipments,” the minister told the NA.

He said the price of ventilators made in Pakistan was far less than that of imported ventilators. “When the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakistan on February 26, the country was not making any medical equipment, including gloves, shields and masks,” he added.

The minister said youth, especially university students were the real strength of Pakistan. “We have to invest in our youth,” he stressed.

He said the government and opposition should work together on a minimum common agenda, including judicial reforms and changes in the law of accountability. “We have to undertake these reforms for the sake of our coming generations.”

He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) respected the leaders of Balochistan and other provinces.

He paid tribute to personnel of police and security forces who sacrificed their lives to prevent attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange building.