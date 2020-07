Share:

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reassured its support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

The assurance was given by OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousaf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen during a video-link meeting of the Board of Trustees of International Islamic University Islamabad, chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The OIC secretary general offered condolences over the loss of lives in the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.