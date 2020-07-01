Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs146.996 billion among over 12,144,561 beneficiaries under different categories. The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown. The payment of cash under different categories of the programme continues across the country. According to the cash update received on June 30, a total of over Rs65.061 billion had been disbursed among over 5,373,225 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs44.434 billion had been disbursed among 3,684,195 families in Sindh. Over Rs25.713 billion have been disbursed among more than 2,118,174 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs7.500 billion have been disbursed among 617,283 persons in Balochistan.