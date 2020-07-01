Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Aisha Farooqui Tuesday took to her twitter account to extend gratitude to a number of Ambassadors, foreign Embassies and foreign ministries of different countries who had expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan over a terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi yesterday.

In a series of tweets, she separately thanked ambassadors of Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, High Commissioners of the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, embassy of the United States, foreign affairs ministries of China and Turkey for their support and solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan.

A number of foreign ambassadors in Pakistan, foreign missions and the foreign affairs ministries of different countries had tweeted their respective governments’ response over the PSX terrorist attack, condemning the act of terror and expressing solidarity, besides expressing sympathies with the families of deceased security personnel and those injured.

On Monday morning, four terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons tried to storm into the PSX compound, but they were taken out within eight minutes by the valiant police and security personnel and the private guards, sacrificing their lives to defend the people and building.