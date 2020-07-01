Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) student nurses on Tuesday staged a protest against administration over non-issuance of stipend.

Dozens of nursing staff protesting inside the hospital alleged that the accounts department froze the stipend declaring it violation of the rights of the frontline workers against novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nursing instructor Liaqat Ali said that the administration has taken hostage the nurses’ students on demanding their fair right of stipend, however, the student nurses will continue their protest.

Meanwhile, Young Doctors Association (YDA) also supported the protest of the nursing staff and asked the administration to approve the stipend of the students.

In a statement it said that the administration must set criteria of increment and issuance of the allowance. It also demanded the restoration of the suspended instructor of the nurses.

YDA demanded to hold talks with the student nurses as they were busy battling with the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the PIMS administration taking action suspended the cashier of the hospital.

The notification issued said that with immediate effect and until further orders Mr. Muhammad Waqas (while performing his duties as cashier) is hereby suspended from services.