Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on PM Imran Khan on Wednesday and exchanged views over Corona Tiger Force mobile app.

The premier approved to launch the application across the country and inquired about those assembly members who are actively working with Corona Relief Tiger Force.

Imran Khan said, “The force is going to become an important national asset in future and supervision of young volunteers by public representatives is necessary.”

Usman Dar said the premier has decided to widen the range of Corona Relief Tiger Force and to use digital technology in this regard.

He said, “The mobile application will help in implantation of smart lockdown and identification of hotspot areas. Teams of the tiger force will be formed and captains and vice-captains will also be announced.”