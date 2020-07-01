Share:

The federal cabinet will meet today (Wednesday) at the Prime Minister’s office in Islamabad to review political and economic situation of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting which is scheduled to discuss a 14-point agenda. The issue of revoking the licenses of pilots with fake degrees has also been included in the agenda.

According to further details, the issue of prohibited arms license issuance by the Interior Ministry will be discussed while the decision to increase the pensions of EOBI pensioners is also part of the agenda.

The forthcoming cabinet meeting will present a visitor policy regulatory framework for Iran, Iraq and other countries. In addition, MD of Pakistan Software Export Board will be appointed as well.

The decisions of the ECC and the Cabinet’s Energy Committees will be ratified. Approval of the SECP’s auditors for fiscal year 2020 and revision of guidelines for achieving the sustainable development goals are also on the agenda.

The meeting will also decide upon handing over the management control of Marghazar Zoo to the Ministry of Climate Change and the issue of panel surcharge waiver by the Revenue Division.