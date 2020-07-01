Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday termed India’s issuance of 25,000 domiciles to Indian nationals in occupied Kashmir “illegal” and said that he has approached United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres over the matter.

In a tweet, the premier said that he would also reach out to other world leaders to stop India from going further on an “unacceptable path that further usurps the legal and internationally guaranteed rights of the Kashmiri people”. He cautioned that such a move would “seriously imperil peace and security in South Asia”.

“First, India’s attempt at illegal annexation of IOJK and now its attempts to alter IOJK’s demographic structure including issuance of domicile certificates to 25,000 Indian nationals are all illegal, in violation of UNSC resolutions & international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention,” he wrote.