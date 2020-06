Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has formally approved Finance Bill 2020-21 in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution. The National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2020 On Monday after rejecting all amendments of the joint opposition. The National Assembly had passed the Finance Bill 2020 after Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar initiated debate before giving a clause-by-clause reading to the bill.