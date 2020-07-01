Share:

LAHORE - Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed matters about their constituencies.

The CM assured to solve their problems and vowed that every possible step will be taken to provide relief to the common man.

He reiterated that an unnecessary increase in the prices of essential items will not be tolerated as every step of the government is aimed at providing relief to the masses.

The assembly members are my companions and their problems will be solved on a priority basis, he assured.

He added that public welfare programmes will be implemented in consultation with the elected representatives because we will serve the masses as a team.

The CM regretted the past rulers ignored the priorities of the citizens and wasted resources on the exhibitory projects for personal projection. Government resources are a sacred trust of the people and it is dishonesty to use them for personal purposes, he asserted.

Buzdar made it clear that the PTI is the custodian of every penny of the government money and no one will be allowed to usurp it. The public money will be spent on the welfare of the citizens, the CM added.

The MPAs pointed out that Usman Buzdar is serving the masses with diligence and commitment adding that he is accessible and Parliamentarians are always given respect and honour.

They also congratulated the CM for presenting the best budget in the wake of a difficult economic situation.

Those who met with the CM included Provincial Minister Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana and MPAs including Nazir Ahmed Khan, Sardar Owais Khan Dreshak, Muhammad Waris Aziz, Khayal Ahmed, Rana Shahbaz Ahmed, Seemabia Tahir, Shahwana Bashir, Musarrat Jamshed, Farhat Farooq, Asia Amjad, Talat Fatima Naqvi, Shaheena Kareem, Zainab Umair and Momina Waheed.

Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good Governance Committee Col (r) Ejaz Hussain Minhaiz were also present.

CM to chair cabinet meeting today

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair the 32nd provincial cabinet meeting to discuss the 14-points agenda at 90-SQA today (Wednesday). Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and concerned secretaries would attend the meeting.