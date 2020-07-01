Share:

PESHAWAR - The services of Rescue 1122 are being extended to all te­hsils of the merged districts and to this effect more than 1800 new vacancies of var­ious cadres under Rescue 1122 have been created. Re­cruitment against 1193 posts has been completed while written test for remaining 623 posts has been sched­uled and the recruitment process would be completed within next couple of weeks.

This was revealed in a meeting held here on Tues­day with Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to review progress made so far on var­ious developmental projects of relief & rehabilitation de­partment undertaken in the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

The meeting was informed that the newly created po­sitions included 7 posts of BPS-18, 13 posts of BPS-17, 222 posts of BPS-16, 26 posts of BPS-14, 476 posts of BPS-12, 140 posts of BPS-11, 508 posts of BPS-06, 20 posts of BPS-5, 26 posts of BPS-2 and 160 posts of BPS-1. Necessary training of newly recruited rescue per­sonnel will also start within next couple of days.

About progress made so far on the establishment of Rescue 1122 stations in merged areas the meeting was informed that rescue stations were being estab­lished in 15 Tehsils of the tribal districts with an esti­mated cost of Rs. 2450 mil­lion. Rescue services in Te­hsil Jamrud, Bara, Ghalanai and Khar have been started whereas construction work of Rescue Stations in Teh­sil Kalai, Yaka Ghund, Na­wogai, Miran Shah, Razmak, Wana, Ladda and Sadda has also been initiated. Similarly, process of land acquisition for establishment of rescue stations in Landi Kotal, Ghal­ju and Parachinar was also in progress. The meeting was further informed that Rs. 6765 million have been released as compensation for the damaged businesses in North Wazirstan.

Addressing the partic­ipants, the Chief Minis­ter directed the authorities concerned to complete all developmental projects of merged areas within stipu­lated timelines so that the tribal people could bene­fit from these projects. He also directed to expedite the process of land acquisition for different developmental projects of merged areas so that physical work on these projects could be initiated without any delay