KARACHI-Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the security guards and police personnel who were martyred in the stock exchange tragedy yesterday have saved the country from a major terrorism.

The manner in which three security guards as well as the policemen fought the terrorists was unprecedented. He expressed these views while offering condolences to the families of the three martyred security guards at their residence on Tuesday, according to a news release.

PPP leaders from District West and District South were also present on the occasion.

Saeed Ghani reached the residence of Khudaiyar and offered condolences to his family and other relatives. The provincial minister offered Fateha and appreciated the bravery of Shaheed Khudaiyar. Saeed Ghani said, ‘We salute the courage of all the martyrs including Khudayar. He said that Khudayar sacrificed his life for the security of the country.’

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani reached Lyari Khada Market the residence of Hassan Walid Bachu another martyred security guard of the tragedy. Khalil and other party leaders were also present on the occasion. The provincial minister offered condolences to the family of Shaheed Hassan Bachu and offered fateha.

Later, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani reached the residence of Iftikhar Wahid son of Fazil Wahid the third martyred guard of the tragedy, at NTR Colony, Railway Colony. The provincial minister also offered condolences to the family of Iftikhar Wahid son of Fazil Wahid.

Saeed condoles death of Shafqat Mahmood’s mother

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood’s mother.

In a condolence message here, he said that his heart went out to the bereaved family. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

DC visits to review

development schemes

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Tuesday visited sites of various ongoing development schemes of Parks and roads and checked the progress. He issued the directions to complete these schemes in time with quality standard. He also directed that the concerned officers should ensure timely completion and effective monitoring of these projects for public welfare. Deputy Commissioner was told that funds for these projects were being provided by Community Development Planning.