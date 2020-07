Share:

Punjab government has extended smart lockdown till the 15 of this month in the province.

Under notification issued by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department retired captain Muhammad Usman, businesses will be allowed to keep open from 9am to 7pm, however, medical stores, tandoors, puncture shops and agriculture shops will be allowed to keep open 24 hour.

Churches will be only open on Sundays from 7am to 5pm.

The call centers also can keep functional with fifty percent of staff.