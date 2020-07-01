Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced a one-step upward promotion for the policeman killed while fighting against the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange, Rs10 million compensation, two jobs, continuation of salary till superannuation of Shaheed policeman, Rs5 million for the three security guards who also laid their lives and a job for each family in the police.

“I also urged the PSE and the concerned bank whose security guards lost their live will match the compensation as announced by him.”

This he said on Tuesday while addressing a special ceremony organized at CPO to pay tributes to the policeman and security guards who laid their lives and sustained multiple injuries while foiling the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

The CM said that the sub-inspector who lost his life while defending the attack on PSE would be promoted in the next pay scale, Rs10 million compensation for his family, two jobs, continuation of his salary till his superannuation. He also added that Rs5 million compensation would also be given to each family of three security guards who also laid their lives. “I would urge the IG Police to give a job to the son or a family member of the security guards killed in the attack,” he said and added even if they were not fit for uniform service they should be accommodated in clerical or other kind of service in the police department.

Mr Shah announced Rs500,000 financial assistance for seven policemen sustained injuries while fighting against the terrorists.

He said the attack on PSE might have caused more loss than the attack on World Trade Center made by Osama Bin Laden. “Credit goes to Sindh government which made recruitments in the police purely on merit, otherwise this bravery and timely action against the terrorist might not have taken place,” he said.

Mr Shah said that the terrorists who attacked PSE had come from another province. “I have already issued necessary directives to the law enforcement agencies in the law and order meeting I had chaired on Monday,” he said and added, “We have decided to strengthen PSE security.”

He lauded the policemen’s bravery who killed the terrorists at the front gate of Pakistan Stock Exchange. “The timely action by the police and the Rangers is the manifestation of their confidence in the government which has been taking their proper care,” he said

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the provincial government was collecting withholding Tax on behalf of the federal government. “If the federal government wants his government to collect any tax they [Fed govt] would have to formally request the provincial government and then the decision would be taken in consultation with our cabinet,” he said and added the provincial government was ready to serve the federal government within the ambit of constitution of Pakistan.

To a question, the chief minister said that the unilateral deduction of withholding tax on vehicles by the federal government was unconstitutional. Despite our repeated request and letter the deducted amount has not been returned so far, he lamented. Talking about the salary structure of Sindh police, the chief minister said they were better than the policemen of the other provinces.

Replying to a question about lockdown, the minister said that his government could not impose it unilaterally. “Now, Eid-ul-Azha is approaching and on this Eid virus may take a new turn of highs, if this kind of approach and attitude are continued then the virus would not die down in Pakistan even if it is eliminated in rest of the world,” he said.

He prayed Almighty Allah to give Pakistan competent rulers who have the ability to take right decisions.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister Information Syed Nasir and IG Police and other senior police officers offered Dua at the memoir build at CPTO to keep the memories of brave policemen alive who laid their lives in the line of their duty.

The chief minister gave away `certificates of gallantry’ to the family members of the policemen who laid their lives and others who sustained injuries but did not allow the terrorists to attack the stock exchange.

He gave away certificate of gallantry to Shaheed Inspector Shahid, Shaheed security guard Iftikhar, Shaheed guard Hassan, Shaheed guard Khawaryar. The sons of Shaheed received certificates. The chief minister said, “I salute the gallantry of our policemen and security guards,” he said and added his government would not let the families of `Shaheeds’ alone but they would be looked after properly. He also distributed certificates among the policemen of RRF who had participated in the operation against terrorists at the stock exchange.

Mr Shah said that the police were not only fighting against terrorist but some of them have been infected with coronavirus while performing duties. “I am proud of you and you are our heroes,” he said.

Earlier, the IG Police Mushtaq Maher delivering his welcome address said that with the arrival of the chief minister to meet with the families of killed policemen, security guards the entire police force has been encouraged.