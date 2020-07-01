Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected all the petitions regarding promotion of Punjab Police officials. A two-member bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice addressing the counsel for the petitioners said that the rule he was referring was not mentioned in the law. He said that no government employee could be promoted out-of-turn. Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the counsel that the law he was referring had been amended. He asked the counsel to inform the court about laws under which his clients passed two courses A and B in the same year.

The counsels neither answered the court queries nor produce any document.