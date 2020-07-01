Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Information Ajmal Wazir on Tuesday said the strategy of smart lockdown was proving much fruitful as it had helped a lot in containing the further spread of coronavirus in the province.

During a media briefing, he said in order to contain the spread of the virus, the policy of smart lockdown would continue as directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He informed that in different districts of all the seven divisions of the province, smart lockdowns were imposed in 276 affected areas where the total number of coronavirus patients were 2,895. “Around 880,000 people have been confined to their homes in these areas,” Wazir said, and added, “In the affected areas, 3,141 houses have been declared as isolated and that smart lockdown has been removed from 58 areas after completion of stipulated time.”

The adviser on information further said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had laid special emphasis on the health sector in its fiscal budget for 2020-21 by allocating a hefty amount of Rs24 billion for the corona emergency situation.

He said the ratio of recovery from the coronavirus had improved a lot in the province as it had jumped from 30 to 48% during the period of just one week.

Wazir further said that district administrations, relief and health departments were constantly monitoring the areas where smart lockdowns had been imposed as directed by the chief minister. These efforts, he said, were proving fruitful in containing further spread of the pandemic.

He appealed to the general public to strictly follow the SOPs as prescribed by the government and cooperate with doctors, health staff and security officials in this regard.

The adviser added that people will also have to play their important role in fight against the coronavirus.

Wazir said the federal government deserved appreciation for smooth approval of the budget from the parliament.

Presenting a budget in which special emphasis was laid upon the health sector and helping out the poor through Ehsaas Programme during such circumstances was much commendable.

The adviser said opposition had badly failed in its bid not to let the budget pass from the parliament and asked what would be the state of affairs if opposition was in power.

He thanked Allah (The Almighty) that Imran Khan was the prime minister of Pakistan during these crucial times who took some bold decisions in the interest of the country.

Ajmal Wazir said NCOC was playing a commendable role at this juncture which gave a best strategy after monitoring the situation across the country.

“The country is moving in a right direction under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said, adding Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was working tirelessly for the wellbeing of the province as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.