LAHORE - The Punjab government on Tuesday took the first concrete step towards establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat by posting an Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and an Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police to head the administrative and police hierarchy to be put in place in the days to come.

According to a notification, Mr Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Irrigation department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab; whereas, Mr Inam Ghani, Additional Inspector General Operations has been posted as Additional Inspector General South Punjab. The two officers will start performing their new duties from July 1.

“The PTI-led government has fulfilled the promise of the Southern Punjab Secretariat made with the people of southern Punjab”, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced in his speech made on the Punjab Assembly floor yesterday.

He told the House that an Additional Chief Secretary (South) and Additional IG (South) have been posted and both will assume their duties from July 1st. He also said that 33 per cent funds had been reserved for southern Punjab while 1.5 million rupees have been earmarked for southern Punjab Secretariat. He said non-transferable funds had been allocated in the budget for the backward districts as well.