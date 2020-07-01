Share:

United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Pakistani authorities for verification of licenses of 54 pilots.

According to the letter, UAE seeks information of licensing credentials of pilots to make air travel and safe and secure. Licenses of aircraft engineers working in the UAE will also be verified, it stated.

The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has also suspended the authorisation for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate in Europe for six months.

“EASA has temporarily suspended PIA’s authorisation to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against this decision,” a PIA statement said.