LAHORE - A 5-member delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) led by its Chairman Asim Raza, called on Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood at Food Department on Tuesday. Director Food Punjab Wajid Ali Shah and Chairman Flour Mills Punjab Abdul Rauf Mukhtar were also present on this occasion.It was agreed in the meeting that Food Department and Flour Mills Association will work together for bringing the stability of flour prices in the market. Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood while addressing the meeting said that Food Department Punjab will release wheat according to population based requirement of 36 districts in Punjab.