Rawalpindi - Saddar Bairooni police on Tuesday identified a woman who was found dead outside a government-run hospital in Dehgal Village on Adiala Road.

Police said 35-year-old Hina was reported missing from her beauty parlour located at a private housing society and her body was found near Government Girls Primary School, Dehgal on Adiala Road. Locals alerted the police about presence of dead body of a woman in the village acting upon which Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) SaddarBairooni along with forensic experts and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) rushed to the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin confirmed that the dead woman was identified as Hina, a resident of Haripur, who was living in a rented house in Rawalpindi and running a beauty salon in a private housing society. He said the husband of Hina lives abroad. He said the reason behind the death of the lady was yet to be ascertained as the doctors found no torture marks or poison in medico legal report. He said the HIU investigators have taken the samples of the dead body and dispatched to Forensic Lab Lahore for examination. SP said police have also grilled workers of beauty salon besides obtaining CCTV footage of area and the mobile data of deceased. He said police would soon arrest the killers of the lady.

Meanwhile, police, during a special drive against criminals, have arrested six accused for their involvement in sodomising a 13-year-old boy, lifting vehicles and mugging a bank, according to a police spokesman.

He said action against criminals have been taken on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas. He said Naseerabad police nabbed a man namely Younas on charges of sodomising a 13-year-old motorcycle mechanic and put him behind the lockup. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on. He mentioned Gujar Khan police, under the command of SHO Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, arrested a robber for his involvement in looting a bank in Islam PuraJabbar. Police also recovered cash from possession of the robber. SHO Mian Imran Abbas said the accused along with his accomplices robbed a bank and fled. He said police had arrested him within 72 hours. He said police are carrying out raids to arrest the other fleeing robbers. Similarly, SaddarBairooni police have busted an auto-theft gang “Kubra Gang” by arresting five of its active members including the ring leader. Police also seized eight stolen motorcycles, cash and other spare parts from the accused who have been identified as Muhammad Hayyat alias Kubra (ring leader), Muhammad Anas, Syed Nauman, Zar Muhammad and ArbabGulfraz. Separate cases have been registered against the accused by the police while further investigation was on. CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas appreciated the efforts of SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin and SHO PS SaddarBairooni for busting the auto-theft gang.