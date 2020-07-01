Share:

PESHAWAR - Wa­ter and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has acquired personal protec­tion equipments (PPEs) worth Rs. 5.4 million for the safety of the field and management staff against Covid-19.

The PPEs were distributed among the WSSP staff. As a leading sanitation company of the province, WSSP start­ed purchasing PPEs for its field staff fighting on front line from day first of the pandemic.

The personal protection equip­ments include 63,800 facemasks, 45,978 disposable gloves, 750,200 Sanitizers, protection suits and walk­through gates for head and zonal offic­es of WSSP. The WSSP also purchased 600 liters of Chlorin, 40 pieces of N-95 masks with filter and 26 without filter as well as 50 face-shields.

Apart from chemicals for disinfec­tion, the WSSP also acquired PPEs for teams to carry out fumigation and disinfection. It also installed 100 wa­ter tanks for hand-washing at differ­ent points to facilitate masses to wash hands regularly and digital walk­through gates.