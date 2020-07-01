PESHAWAR - Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has acquired personal protection equipments (PPEs) worth Rs. 5.4 million for the safety of the field and management staff against Covid-19.
The PPEs were distributed among the WSSP staff. As a leading sanitation company of the province, WSSP started purchasing PPEs for its field staff fighting on front line from day first of the pandemic.
The personal protection equipments include 63,800 facemasks, 45,978 disposable gloves, 750,200 Sanitizers, protection suits and walkthrough gates for head and zonal offices of WSSP. The WSSP also purchased 600 liters of Chlorin, 40 pieces of N-95 masks with filter and 26 without filter as well as 50 face-shields.
Apart from chemicals for disinfection, the WSSP also acquired PPEs for teams to carry out fumigation and disinfection. It also installed 100 water tanks for hand-washing at different points to facilitate masses to wash hands regularly and digital walkthrough gates.