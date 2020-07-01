Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashsid chaired the 8th syndicate meeting of the Faisalabad Medical University at the Committee Room of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday.

Present in the meeting were Additional Secretary SHME Asif Tufail, MPA Chaudhry Adil Pervaiz and through video link Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Dr Zafar Chaudhry along with Syndicate members. Registrar Faisalabad Medical University presented the agenda items.

Vice-Chancellor FMU Dr Zafar Chaudhry presented the data and treatment facilities for corona patients in the last six months. The Minister expressed satisfaction on the performance report of the Vice- Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University on corona pandemic.

The Minister granted approval for opening of new account of the Faisalabad Medical University. The Minister also granted approval for new security contract and procurement of new equipment for the laboratory. The Minister also constituted review committee for the approval of the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment for COVID-19.

Approval was granted for the new contract for drainage arrangement. A new committee was constituted to review rules for the examinations.