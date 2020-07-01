Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a major reshuffle in federal bureaucracy, the central government has transferred secretaries of four Divisions and assigned them new assignments. According to the notifications, Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been transferred and posted as Secretary Interior Division. Previously, Khokhar was serving as Secretary Commerce Division previously. The post of Secretary Interior Division was lying vacant after premature retirement of Azam Suleman last week. The federal government also removed Irfan Ali, Secretary Power Division and directed him to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further order. Special Secretary Commerce Division Muhammad Suleh Ahmad Farooqi, a BS-22 officer of PAS, has been transferred and posted as Secretary Commerce Division. Omer Rashul, a BS-22 of PAS, presently serving as Secretary Board of Investment, has been transferred and posted as Secretary Power Division. Zahid Akhtar Zaman, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently serving as Secretary Irrigation Department Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, South Punjab, against a newly created post. Captain (R) Saif Anjum, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently serving as Commissioner Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Secretary Irrigation Department Punjab. Danish Afzal, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, has been given additional charge of the post of Commissioner Lahore.