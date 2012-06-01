PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister for Finance, Engr Muhammad Humayun Khan Thursday said that Cadet College Kohat played a very important role in development of the motherland, adding that students having graduated from this institute were serving at various civil departments and Pakistan Army.

He said the present government attached great importance to the education sector and allocation of four per cent of the provincial budget to education sector was an ample proof of the importance being given to it by the government. He said that it would not be possible to keep pace with the developments taking place in developed countries of the world without making substantial progress in the education sector.

These views he expressed while addressing as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed Hanif Khan Memorial Multi Media Block at Cadet Cllege Kohat on Thursday. President Kohatian Foundation who is also Director General, Banazir Income Support Programme ;(BISP) Dr Ikram Ghani, Principal CCK Brig. (r) Inamul Haq, Prof. Nisar Ahmad, Prof Qari Hafeezullah and other teaching staff of CCK were also present on this occasion.

It may be mentioned here that a sum of Rs 20 million has been spent on construction of Hanif Khan Memorial Multi Media Block and purchase of necessary equipments. It also include; latest computer laboratory, several classrooms, a symposium hall and a standard Khurshid Digital Library. The Provincial Finance Minister Engr. Muhammad Humayun has funded the project.

The Minister had himself inaugurated the construction work on December 11, 2010. It is hoped that this mega project would prove to be an important milestone in the history of CCK and bring about meaningful changes in the teaching methodology of the college.

The said state of the art laboratory would offer facilities of the standard of NUST Islamabad and GIK Institute Swabi to its students, which would go a long way in making the standard of education, being given in the college, more efficient.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the newly constructed block by unveiling the plaque. Later on, he also visited the classrooms and various sections of the college.