

LAHORE - Former Test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmad has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lift the ad-hoc set up from the regional cricket association to ensure their independence. “Regional bodies are serving as basic institution to flourish cricket across the country and putting them under ad-hoc is an unfair decision and it is the need of hour that they should work independently without any pressure from any quarter." He said it was unfortunate that seven out of nine regional associations were unfairly punished by the PCB. “I fail to understand that what was the need to impose ah-hoc on them and such a harsh decision was never taken before. PCB is the parent body of all the regional bodies and it should take all the stake holders on board rather keeping them away from cricket,” he said. –APP