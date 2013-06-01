

RAWALPINDI - Summer vacations will start from June 1 in all public and private sector schools across Punjab. Children would be back to school on August 15. Parents rued private schools minted money in the name of summer camps.

A report cited the Sindh education secretary as announcing that as per the new schedule, schools across Sindh would remain closed from June 14 to August 13 on account of summer vacations. Last year, summer holidays for the province were scheduled from July 1 to August 31.

On May 17, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department issued its schedule for summer vacations which stated that in the plain areas of the province, all primary schools will remain closed from June 1 to August 31 while the middle, higher and secondary schools will remain closed from June 15 till August 31. All schools in the northern region of the province will be closed for a month, from July 1 to July 31. Earlier, students and their parents raised the demand for summer holidays from June because of surge in heat-related ailments. Scores of students were reported to have fallen unconscious in their respective classes during study hours in Islamabad Model College for Boys F-7/3 and other educational institutes.

Dozens of students fainted in MCB F-7/3 when the morning assembly duration was extended from stipulated half an hour the other day. The teachers informed the parents of children by telephone which caused embarrassment among the parents.