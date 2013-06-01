LOS ANGELES: Emma Watson feels out of place! The actress - who shot to fame in the Harry Potter movies - admits she feels like an imposter. “It’s called the impostor syndrome,” Emma said. “It’s almost like the better I do, the more my feeling of inadequacy actually increases, because I’m just going, any moment, someone’s going to find out I’m a total fraud, and that I don’t deserve any of what I’ve achieved. I can’t possibly live up to what everyone thinks I am and what everyone’s expectations of me are.”–SS