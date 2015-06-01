ISLAMABAD - My Theo e.V, a German non-governmental organisation, has given a Blue Heart Award to Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate in recognition of her courage and work for the female education.

Zara Afzaal, a Pakistani student of the Berlin International School, received the award on her behalf in a ceremony held here in Germany in connection with the International Children’s Day.

Zara will present this award to Malala Yousafzai during her visit to Berlin in September this year, said a message received here on Sunday from Pakistan Embassy in Berlin.

Pakistan Embassy’s representative, Counsellor, Ms. Rukhsana Afzaal, on the occasion said that the Government of Pakistan had given due importance to female literacy and serious efforts were being made to ensure 100 per cent enrollment of children in schools.

She gave an overview of status of education in Pakistan and the various steps being taken by the Federal and the provincial governments to improve the standard of education and the literacy rate.

A portrait of Malala Yousafzai painted on an original piece of Berlin Wall by a Spanish artist Victor Landeta was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Ladatio Mathias Schmidt, Member of the German Parliament, said that nobody on earth could deny the importance of female education in the modern era.

He appreciated the courage and strength shown by Malala in her fight for the children’s rights to education and called for removal of hurdles in the way of female education all over the world.