SHARAQPUR SHARIF:- The 2018 general elections will decide the fate and future of the nation, said Tehsil Municipal Committee chairman Mian Imran Ali Ashraf Yaqumia.

During a media talk here, he expressed grave concerns over political flaws in the political system. He said that all the mainstream political parties should find out the flaws in the prevailing political system to allow the elected prime ministers to complete their constitutional tenures in future which, he maintained, would lead the country towards political and economic stability. He pointed out that the democratic stability and prosperity of Pakistan were interlinked. He said that Nawaz Sharif, as PML-N leader, had worked really hard to make the party popular amongst the masses. He said that the PML-N office-bearers and workers would elect Rana Tanvir Hussain from Na-120 in the general election.

He claimed that Rana Tanvir was a true Pakistani. “He loves to serve the masses,” he stated, and adding that he had completed numerous development projects in Sharaqpur tehsil during his tenure.