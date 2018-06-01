Share:

Rawalpindi - A 24-year-old man was shot dead in Chakbeli Khan, in what appeared to be the fallout of a twelve-year-old enmity between the two families, informed sources on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ijaz while the killer was identified as Haroon, who managed to escape from crime scene. Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead body to the hospital for autopsy. According to sources, Ijaz was waiting for public transport at Piyal Bus Stop on Chakbeli Road, within limits of Police Station Rawat when two men Haroon (19) and Ahsan came there. Haroon whipped out a 30 bore pistol and fired a volley of bullets at Ijaz killing him on the spot. The killers managed to flee, they said. Police reached the spot, took the dead body into custody and recorded statements of eyewitnesses. Sharing the reason behind Murder, sources said that the deceased Ijaz was allegedly involved in the murder of his cousin Bilal, 12 years ago over a marriage dispute. They said Ijaz fell in love with a girl and wanted to marry her but the girl got engaged with his cousin Bilal, who was 16 year old that time. This infuriated Ijaz and he killed Bilal. Later on, Bilal’s family registered a murder case against Ijaz with PS Rawat. The killer was held and sent to jail, sources said. However, the family of Bilal pardoned Ijaz and he was released from jail some six months ago. Sources said on the day of incident, Haroon, the brother of deceased Bilal, shot dead Ijaz and fled. A police officer told media that Ijaz was shot five times point blank, in his chest and belly. Sources further informed that Ijaz’s father was also involved in the murder of another town fellow Khurram a few years ago. They added the father of Khuram also took revenge of the murder of his son at the same time by stabbing the mother of Ijaz to death with the same dagger used by the killer to end the life of Khuram.

Later on, a settlement was reached between the two families upon intervention of the neighbours. SHO PS Rawat Khizar Hayyat was not available to comment on the incident. Meanwhile, police identified the dead body of a man who went missing from his home four days ago and found his dead body near a dam in Jabbar, within limits of PS Gujar Khan.

The deceased was identified as Usman and belonged to an area near Kallar Syedan. Sub Inspector (SI) Sikandar told media that the police approached the family of Usman but they refused to pursue the case. He said the family recorded its statement before the police that Usman was mentally retarded and went missing from home and that they have no enmity with anyone.