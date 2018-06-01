Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has registered a case against three officers of Land Revenue Department and two local landlords on charges of transferring 732 kanals of land through illegal ways and using bogus documents, informed sources on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Tehsildar Sohail Maqbool, Gardawar Qazi Sajjad, Patwari Ilyas,while the landlords were Fazal Inam Sabir and Fazal Arshad, they said.

ACE RR has managed to nab Patwari Ilyas and the two landlords in a land fraud case registered with Anti Corruption Police Station on complaint of Mirza Muhammad, source said. However, the other three land revenue department officers are still at large. According to sources, a citizen named Mirza Muhammad lodged a complaint with ACE RR and accused two landlords Saeen Fazal Inam Sabir and Fazal Arshad of transferring his 621 kanals of land in a fraudulent manner. He also accused the land revenue department officers of helping the accused in the crime and requested the anti-graft body to hold an inquiry into the scam. During the inquiry it was suggested that the accused Fazal Inam Sabir gifted Fazal Arshad a total of 732 kanal shamlat land from Moza Mughal Pari through unregistered gift deed and obtained an exparte degree from court in his favour.

The investigation also revealed that the mutation number 1420 for the transfer of said land was passed by Tehsildar Rawalpindi without verification of revenue record and ownership of the vendee. It was also cleared in investigation that Saeen Fazal was not the owner of 732 kanals of land; instead he owned only 111 kanal that too in Shamlat. The investigator also found the record register and Gardawari to have been tampered with and recommended departmental action against the accused.

In light of the inquiry report, a case was registered against three officers of land revenue and two other landlords. ACE RR held Patwari and two landlords while two other accused are still at large.

The Assistant Director Anti Corruption Ms Aleenay Bosal supervised the investigation in land scam.