ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has written a letter to the interior ministry to place the name of Pakistan State Oil Managing-Director Shaikh Emran-ul-Haq on the exit control list.

The NAB executive board meeting also authorized an inquiry against him in a multi-billion rupees corruption case lodged two years back.

The bureau has written to the interior ministry to put the name of Emran-ul-Haq and other officials of PSO on the ECL on a request of NAB Karachi. Officials said that the bureau was receiving information that Haq would leave the country after the completion of five years tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government to escape the ongoing investigation against him.

Haq was posted as MD PSO on the recommendation of the then federal minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He was serving as CEO of Engro Vopak Terminal Limited and Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited, which established the first LNG terminal, prior to joining the PSO as the MD. He was allegedly involved in multi-billion dollars LNG terminal contract awarded to Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited ETPL and causing a loss of about over Rs200 billion to the national exchequer. The apex court had also taken the notice of LNG terminal and directed the NAB to start an investigation into the matter.