ISLAMABAD - Temperature in the country will likely to reach 50°C in next five days, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday. Several areas of interior Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan will reel under scorching mercury levels. Thursday was the last day of the second heatwave in Karachi. Sea breeze will restore from Friday (today) following which the temperature is expected to plummet. The temperature will likely remain between 39-41°C in the port city.