KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 90 accused persons including militants associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London on Thursday. Pakistan Rangers troops claimed to have arrested at least eight accused persons in various different raids and operation carried out in different parts of the city.

Rangers and police in joint raid conducted in New Karachi area arrested an accused Faheem aka Mamon and in a raid conducted in Maripur area arrested Noman Haider and Ismaeel. Rangers spokesperson said that all three accused persons were associated with MQM London and wanted to the police in cases of street crimes and other criminal activities.

Rangers also conducted raids in Sadder and Boat Bison while arrested three accused persons including Hassan Khan, Shabbir Ahmed and Zahid Qurashi. The accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Rangers conducted raids in Darakhshan and Defense localities and arrested two accused persons Iqbal aka Bala and Salman Iqbal aka Sallu.

The accused persons were running a narcotic den in the localities while ranger recovered narcotics, weapons and looted valuables from their possession. Chakiwara police claimed to have arrested an accused namely Ayoub while recovered huge quantity of narcotics from his possession.

SITE Superhighway police claimed to have arrested a street criminal Shah Hussain while recovered weapons and looted valuables from his possession. Police said that the accused had been involved in more than dozen cases of street crimes. Pakistan Bazaar police claimed to have arrested an accused Hashim. Police said that the accused street criminal trying to flee when police asked him to surrender. The accused resorted firing to avoid arrest wich resulting encounter took police and finally police managed to overpowered the accused persons sustained bullet wounds while his accomplice managed to flee.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested over 75 outlaws in various raids carried out in different parts of the city here on Thursday. Police claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics and looted valuables from the possession of accused persons.

The accused persons arrested were wanted to the police in various sort of criminal activities including Murders, attempt to murder, robberies, street crimes, extortion, narcotics and other sort of criminal activities. Police said that the arrest has been made by three zones police through 58 raids and two encounters.

The accused persons arrested were including two were arrested to murders some four persons, six bandits, one militant affiliated with terrorist outfit, 17 for possessing illegal weapons, 16 the accused persons were running narcotics businesses in different parts of the city while four accused persons arrested were declared absconders.

Police said that the 27 accused persons were involved in different sort of criminal activities. Police claimed to have recovered 24 pistols, one hand grenade and huge quantity of narcotics from the possession of accuse persons.