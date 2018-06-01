Share:

KARACHI - Al-khidmat Hospital Nazimabad has started its in-house satellite pharmacy services where trained and qualified pharmacists would remain present round the clock to minimize medication errors which often result in serious consequences for patients at major hospitals. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, President of Al-Khidmat Karachi inaugurated the satellite pharmacy services at Nazimabad Hospital on Thursday.

He vowed to make the healthcare facility as one of the leading hospitals with state of the art facilities, services and equipment to serve the ailing humanity.

Al-Khidmat officials said that the services to be provided at the in-house satellite pharmacy of the Al-khidmat Hospital would include unit-dose dispensing, clinical interventions, monitoring of creatinine clearance and management of drug-drug interaction to prevent patients from kidney and liver failures as well as avoiding other lethal medication errors.

He said that he was delighted to learn that they were the only healthcare facility in the country which was going to provide in-house satellite pharmacy services which would be comprised of trained and qualified pharmacists, who would be available round the clock. to assist the physicians, surgeons and paramedics in dispensation of right medicine in right dose to the patients.

On the occasion, he announced that Al-Khidmat’s health facilities would be extended to other areas of the city where needy and deserving patients could not afford the treatment at private hospitals while public health facilities were marred with corruption and inefficiency.

The ceremony was also addressed by the Medical Superintendent of the Al-Khidmat Hospital Dr Azhar Chugtai, Dr Nusrat Iqbal, Syed Jamshaid Ahmed and others also spoke.