PR KARACHI - All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS officebearers and members of the executive committee over the sad demise of mother of Muhammad Younus Mehar, Publisher Daily Halchal, Hyderabad, who passed away on Wednesday, May 30. The APNS officebearers offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.