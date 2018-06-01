Share:

SYDNEY:- A senior Australian politician apologised Thursday after a torrent of foul language he unleashed at a female mayor sparked accusations of misogyny. Health Minister Greg Hunt, who has been spoken of as a possible future prime minister, let rip at Fay Miller, the mayor of the northern town of Katherine, during a meeting in December. As well as swearing, he was accused of intimidating her by wagging his finger in her face. Hunt only apologised after Miller wrote a letter to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull highlighting his "unwarranted, disrespectful and unacceptable behaviour".–AFP

"During the course of the conversation, I used strong language," Hunt admitted.